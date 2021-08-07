UK advises its citizens to leave Afghanistan amid escalating violence

Amid a surge in violence by in post US drawdown, the United Kingdom on Friday (local time) advised its citizens to leave the country because of the "worsening security situation".

The United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) released travel advice and said, "all British nationals in are advised to leave now by commercial means because of the worsening security situation."

It added that the citizens should contact the embassy to confirm their departure plans.

"Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Afghanistan. Specific methods of attack are evolving and increasing in sophistication. You should note an overall increased threat to Western interests in Kabul. There is a high threat of kidnapping throughout the country," FCDO said in a statement.

On Friday, the killed Dawa Khan Menapal, the director of Afghanistan's government media centre in the capital Kabul, just days after an assassination attempt on the country's acting defence minister.

Earlier this week, a bombing attack targeted Afghanistan's acting defence minister, Bismillah Khan Mohammadi.

However, Afghanistan acting Defense Minister later informed that he and his family are safe following a "terrorist attack" on his residence in Kabul.

The Taliban has increased their attacks against civilians, Afghan defence, and security forces.

In the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified their offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)