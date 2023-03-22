JUST IN
Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin
Over 10 mn Pakistanis lack safe drinking water after 2022 floods: Unicef
Business Standard

UK inflation jumps to 10.4% for the first time, surprising analysts

Topics
UK economy | UK inflation rate | Bank of England

AP  |  London 

UK
Photo: Bloomberg

Britain's inflation rate rose for the first time in four months in February, surprising an analysts and increasing pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates at its meeting on Thursday.

The consumer price index jumped to 10.4 per cent in the 12 months through February from 10.1 per cent the previous month, as high energy prices continued to squeeze household budgets, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.

While economists expect prices to drop rapidly later this year, inflation is more than five times higher than the Bank of England's 2 per cent target.

The central bank will weigh the need to control inflation against concerns about the fallout from global banking troubles when it decides whether to raise interest rates on Thursday. The bank has approved 10 consecutive rate increases since December 2021, pushing its key bank rate to 4 per cent.

Michael Hewson, chief analyst at CMC Markets UK, said he expects the Bank of England to raise rates by at least a quarter of a percentage point.

A base rate of 4 per cent barely seems adequate to act as a drag on this measure of price rises and will still increase the pressure on the Bank of England to raise rates on Thursday, Hewson said in a note to clients before the inflation figures were released.

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 14:19 IST

