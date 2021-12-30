UK pledges to provide $141 mln to help vulnerable countries fight Omicron

-
The UK government has pledged £105 million ($141.7 million) in emergency aid to help vulnerable countries, particularly in Africa, fight the Omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
"The UK is providing vital assistance to help tackle the spread of new variants around the world. This is key to securing our freedom and ending this pandemic once and for all," UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss said in a statement released by her office on Wednesday evening.
The fund will be used to increase testing capacities and improve access to oxygen supplies for ventilators.
It will also help to provide hygiene advice, products and access to hand-washing facilities, and for deep cleaning in schools, health centers and other public places.
The foreign secretary also confirmed that the UK has delivered over 30 million COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries this year, as part of its commitment to donate 100 million doses around the world.
The official statement added that 24.6 million doses were donated to COVAX, the international initiative aimed at ensuring an equitable and fair distribution of vaccines worldwide, while the remaining 5.5 million doses were given directly to countries in need including Kenya, Jamaica, and Indonesia.
