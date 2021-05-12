UK PM Johnson backs public inquiry into handling of Covid pandemic

British Prime Minister has announced that an independent public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic will be held next year.

He told lawmakers Wednesday that the inquiry will have wide-ranging statutory powers and that the government has a responsibility to learn lessons from the pandemic.

Johnson said he expects the inquiry to begin its work next spring.

Families of those who have died during the pandemic have been calling on Johnson to call an inquiry since last summer, but the prime minister consistently said the time wasn't right.

The UK has recorded Europe's highest virus-related death toll with more than 127,500 people dead.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)