UK PM Johnson discusses trade, Ukraine, Afghanistan with Pak PM Sharif

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia, China
Shehbaz Sharif: A man who makes no bones while performing onerous tasks
US congratulates Shehbaz Sharif, says looking forward to working with him
Pakistan: Sharif-led govt nominates Baligh-ur-Rehman as new Punjab Governor
China applauds Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's remark on CPEC
-
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken to his Pakistani counterpart, Shehbaz Sharif, for the first time since the latter's election last month to discuss a range of topics, including bilateral trade and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Downing Street said the call between the leaders on Monday evening focussed on regional and international affairs, including the role of a new UK Trade Envoy to Pakistan Conservative member of Parliament Mark Eastwood appointed last year.
Johnson also thanked Pakistan for help in relocating Afghans to the UK after the Taliban takeover of Kabul.
Welcoming the United Kingdom and Pakistan's strong partnership over the past 75 years, the Prime Minister said the relationship is incarnated in the close ties between our people, a Downing Street spokesperson said in a readout of the call.
They agreed to strengthen those ties further and boost trade and investment, with the Prime Minister highlighting the appointment of a new UK Trade Envoy to Pakistan to drive those efforts, the spokesperson said.
The readout added: On international affairs, Prime Minister Sharif recognised the UK's efforts to address the crisis in Ukraine, and the leaders agreed on the importance of ending the immense human suffering and global economic instability caused by the invasion.
The Prime Minister thanked Pakistan for their help in relocating Afghans to the UK after the Taliban takeover of Kabul. The leaders welcomed ongoing cooperation and committed to work together to support a more peaceful and tolerant Afghanistan, noting the importance of ensuring girls can go to school.
Sharif is said to have passed on his congratulations on Queen Elizabeth II's upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend.
The leaders looked forward to meeting in person in the near future, Downing Street said.
PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif took office in April this year after a no-confidence motion against former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU