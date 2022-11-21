JUST IN
India-EU sign 'Intent of Cooperation' on Climate Modeling, Quantum Tech
China signs one of its biggest ever LNG deal with Qatar at $60 billion
2022 huge year in US-India ties, 2023 going to be even bigger: White House
As British voters cool on Brexit, UK softens tone towards European Union
Sri Lanka may miss next month's deadline for securing IMF loan: Report
Keep cash on hand, don't buy TV, fridge this holiday season: Jeff Bezos
Trade divide could cost global economy $1.4 trillion: IMF chief Georgieva
Nearly 90% Finns take energy-saving measures due to rising prices: Survey
Fired by Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg? The old economy is there for you
Blocked Russian fertiliser to be shipped out to avoid food insecurity: UN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Arunachal CM Khandu dedicates renovated Tawang war memorial to the nation
Business Standard

UK PM Rishi Sunak unveils new scheme for world's 100 most talented in AI

Rishi Sunak unveiled a new scheme for the world's 100 most talented young professionals in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) as part of his vision to attract the brightest minds

Topics
Rishi Sunak | UK Prime Minister

Press Trust of India  |  London 

Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister
Photo: Bloomberg

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday unveiled a new scheme for the world's 100 most talented young professionals in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) as part of his vision to make the UK a "beacon" to attract the brightest and best from around the world.

Addressing the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) annual conference in Birmingham, Sunak told an audience of business chiefs and professionals that control over the country's post-Brexit immigration policy remains crucial.

However, he pledged to create one of the world's most attractive visa regimes for entrepreneurs and highly skilled people and make use of the Brexit freedoms to strike trade deals with "the world's fastest-growing economies".

The UK is currently negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA) with India, which Sunak has previously told Parliament he wants to get done as quickly as possible.

We cannot allow the world's top AI talent to be drawn to America or China, said Sunak.

That's why, building on the AI scholarships and Master's conversion courses I instigated as chancellor, we are launching a programme to identify and attract the world's top 100 young talents on AI, he said.

He went on to reiterated his determination to crack down on illegal immigration to the country to build trust in the system following Britain's exit from the European Union (EU) to end the free movement of people within the economic bloc.

We must be honest with ourselves. Part of the reason we ended the free movement of labour was to rebuild public consent in our immigration system. If we are going to have a system that allows businesses to access the best and brightest from around the world, we need to do more to give the British people trust and confidence that the system works and is fair.

"That means tackling illegal migration and that is what I am determined to do," Sunak said.

His speech came as the CBI called on the government to allow more immigration to address the shortage of labour within certain sectors of the UK economy, such as hospitality.

"We don't have the people we need nor do we have the productivity," said CBI Director-General Tony Danker.

Sunak told the conference that harnessing innovation to drive economic growth, embedding innovation in public services and teaching people skills to become "great innovators" is how he believes the problems can be overcome.

"There's one factor above all that drives growth, over the last 50 years innovation was responsible for around half of the UK's productivity increases. But the rate of increase has slowed significantly since the financial crisis. This difference explains all our productivity gap with the United States, said Sunak.

"We are absolutely committed to using our Brexit freedoms to create the most pro-innovation regulatory environment in the world," he said.

Concluding his first major business policy speech as Prime Minister, the British Indian leader dubbed innovation as the "golden thread" of the UK's national story.

"The idea of what's yet to be discovered is surely even greater than all that's come before. I want the United Kingdom to be a place of learning, discovery and imagination, of potential realised and ambition fulfilled. That's how we'll improve the lives of all our people. And as your prime minister, that's what I'm going to do," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rishi Sunak

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 22:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.