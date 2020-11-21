Huawei asks if Canada border agent had grounds to issue CFO's warrant

-
ALSO READ
In 31 years of its existence, a woman to head Canada's Space Agency
Huawei CFO to push for release of classified documents in Canada court
Coronavirus: Canada, US agree to extend cross-border closure to October 21
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerates to 0.5% in September
Indian-origin candidates lose Senate races in Maine and New Jersey
-
By Sarah Berman
VANCOUVER (Reuters) - A border official who took part in interrogating Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou testified on Friday he did not have reasonable grounds to believe she should have been denied entry to Canada but that he felt the border agency's warrant to detain her was still justified.
Huawei lawyers are seeking to prove in a Canadian court that the investigation by Canada's border agency two years ago at Vancouver International Airport resulted in abuse of process that should get her extradition to the United States thrown out.
Prosecutors and witnesses from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have countered that Meng's investigation and arrest followed usual procedures.
On Friday, defence lawyer Mona Duckett confronted CBSA agent Sowmith Katragadda about a document he signed, which included a declaration that he had reasonable grounds to believe she should be denied entry to Canada and therefore could be arrested with an immigration warrant.
When asked if he had reasonable grounds, Katragadda replied, "At the time, no I did not."
He countered that he did not choose the wording of the paperwork and believed there was still justification for the immigration warrant.
CBSA officials have previously testified they were concerned about Meng fleeing the country if the RCMP did not arrest her.
Meng, 48, was arrested on charges of bank fraud from the United States, where she is accused of misrepresenting Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's dealings with Iran, putting one of its lenders, HSBC, at risk of violating U.S. trade sanctions.
She has denied the charges and sought to have her extradition thrown out because of alleged collusion between Canadian and U.S. authorities among other reasons.
In particular, Meng's lawyers have asserted that Canadian and U.S. authorities used the additional investigative powers of the CBSA to interrogate Meng without a lawyer present.
CBSA officers have testified their investigation was not directed by outside authorities and would have taken place regardless of the outstanding warrant for her arrest.
Meng's arrest has set off a diplomatic conflict between Ottawa and Beijing.
(Reporting by Sarah Berman in Vancouver; Writing by Moira Warburton in Toronto; Editing by Denny Thomas, Lincoln Feast and Cynthia Osterman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU