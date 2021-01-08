MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

-
ALSO READ
NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms
NYSE confirms latest u-turn, says it will delist 3 Chinese telecom firms
China telco shares lose 5% in first trading day since NYSE delisting
NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited': China securities regulator
S&P Dow Jones to remove ADRs of Chinese telecom firms after NYSE decision
-
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Global index publisher said it will delete China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom Hong Kong from its global indexes.
The three stocks will be deleted from MSCI ACWI Indexes, MSCI China All Shares Indexes and other related indexes as of the close of business on Jan 8.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU