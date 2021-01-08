MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Global index publisher said it will delete China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom Hong Kong from its global indexes.

The three stocks will be deleted from ACWI Indexes, China All Shares Indexes and other related indexes as of the close of business on Jan 8.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)