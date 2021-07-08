UK's daily Covid-19 cases pass 32,000 for first time since January

The has recorded more than 30,000 daily infections for the first time since January, just as the British government prepares to lift all remaining lockdown restrictions in England.

Government figures showed another 32,548 confirmed cases on Wednesday, the highest level since Jan. 23.

For much of the spring, infections were below the 5,000 mark. But the arrival of the more contagious delta variant, first identified in India, has likely caused cases to spike.

Despite the increase, the British government says it is still aiming to lift all remaining lockdown restrictions in England on July 19, a move that many scientists say is dangerous.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says cases could hit a daily high of 100,000 this summer, a level of infection not reached during previous waves of the virus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is hoping the rapid rollout of vaccines has created a wall of immunity. That, it says, will limit the number of hospitalizations and deaths.

