JUST IN
Bank of England likely to go for a bigger than 75-bp rate hike: Report
Saudi Arabia sets up carbon market firm to support net-zero goal
Oil prices rises on weaker dollar and supply concerns; trade choppy
Cyclone Sitrang kills 35 in Bangladesh, several homes destroyed: Official
Ukraine nuclear agency thickens alleged dirty bomb amid Russia's claims
Adidas ends partnership with rapper Kanye West over antisemitic remarks
US vows full military defence of allies against North Korea: Wendy Sherman
EU energy ministers seek way forward for more energy unity amid war
Negroni Sbagliato's TikTok origin myth debunked; Here's the real story
UK court to hear Uyghur demands to ban import of Xinjiang cotton products
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
What challenges await Rishi Sunak as the new PM of the UK?
Zara owner Inditex to transfer Russian business to Lebanese retail
Business Standard

Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at Europe's largest nuke plant

Ukraine's nuclear energy operator said that Russian forces were performing secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Europe | nuclear plant

AP  |  Kyiv 

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine (Photo: AP/PTI)

Ukraine's nuclear energy operator said on Tuesday that Russian forces were performing secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, activity that could shed light on Russia's claims that the Ukrainian military is preparing a provocation involving a radioactive device.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made an unsubstantiated allegation that Ukraine was preparing to launch a so-called dirty bomb.

Shoigu levelled the charge over the weekend in calls to his British, French, Turkish and US counterparts. Britain, France and the United States rejected it out of hand as transparently false.

Ukraine also dismissed Moscow's claim as an attempt to distract attention from the Kremlin's own alleged plans to detonate a dirty bomb, which uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste in an effort to sow terror.

Energoatom, the Ukrainian state enterprise that operates the country's four nuclear power plants, said Russian forces have carried out secret construction work over the last week at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.

Russian officers controlling the area won't give access to Ukrainian staff running the plant or monitors from the UN's atomic energy watchdog that would allow them to see what the Russians are doing, Energoatom said Tuesday in a statement.

Energoatom said it assumes" the Russians are preparing a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste stored at the plant. It said there were 174 containers at the plant's dry spent fuel storage facility, each of them containing 24 assemblies of spent nuclear fuel.

Destruction of these containers as a result of explosion will lead to a radiation accident and radiation contamination of several hundred square kilometers (miles) of the adjacent territory, the company said.

It called on the International Atomic Energy Agency to assess what was going on.

The UN Security Council was scheduled to hold closed-door consultations about the dirty-bomb allegations later Tuesday at Russia's request.

Russia asked the council to establish a commission to investigate its claims that the United States and Ukraine are violating the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons at laboratories in Ukraine.

Soon after Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine, its UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, claimed that secret American labs in Ukraine were engaged in biological warfare a charge denied by the US and Ukraine.

The Kremlin has insisted that its warning of a purported Ukrainian plan to use a dirty bomb should be taken seriously and criticised Western nations for shrugging it off.

The dismissal of Moscow's warning is unacceptable in view of the seriousness of the danger that we have talked about, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Speaking during a conference call with reporters, Peskov added: We again emphasize the grave danger posed by the plans hatched by the Ukrainians.

The White House on Monday again underscored that the Russian allegations were false.

It's just not true. We know it's not true, said John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council. In the past, the Russians have, on occasion, blamed others for things that they were planning to do.

Dirty bombs don't have the devastating destruction of a nuclear explosion but could expose broad areas to radioactive contamination.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 07:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.