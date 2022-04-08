Ukraine conflict, climate action play major role in Canada's 2022 budget

-
ALSO READ
Canada's Trudeau in speech to parliament says trucker protest 'has to stop'
Covid-19 protests threaten border trade between Canada, United States
US urges Canada to use federal powers to end truckers' bridge blockade
Covid-19: Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell
Canada: Truckers end US border blockade, siege in Ottawa goes on
-
In her second annual federal budget tabled as Canada's finance minister, Chrystia Freeland has shifted her focus from helping Canadians and the economy weather the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic to allocating funds to address what she characterised as two of the major challenges facing Canada and the world.
The budget she tabled on Thursday includes more than $6.4 billion in new funding over five years to better equip the Canadian Armed Forces; increase Canada's contributions to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD); and reinforce Canada's cyber-security strategy to prevent and defend against attacks, including those against government agencies and critical infrastructure.
The budget also allocates further and significant assistance to Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.
Canada, which was the first Western country to recognise Ukraine's independence in 1991, has committed about $953 million to support Ukraine and its people, and $1.3 billion in loan support for the Ukrainian government.
The Canadian government will also add to the $71.5 million in lethal and non-lethal aid provided to Ukraine with a further contribution of $391 million in military aid.
Freeland's budget also provides money for what she described as the "existential challenge" surrounding climate action.
To reduce transportation-related emissions, the Canadian government has set aside nearly $1.4 billion over five years to encourage drivers to get behind the wheel of electric vehicles.
Canada's Finance Department will "engage with experts" to create an investment tax credit of up to 30 per cent, focused on net-zero technologies, battery storage solutions and clean hydrogen.
The 2022 budget also includes up to $3 billion over eight years to implement Canada's first Critical Minerals Strategy to "capitalise on the growing need for the minerals used in everything from phones to electric cars," according to the budget document.
This initiative features a new 30 per cent exploration tax credit targeted at several minerals, such as nickel, lithium, cobalt and copper.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU