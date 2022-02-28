Ukraine conflict: Oil surges on Russia nuclear alert as sanctions intensify

-
ALSO READ
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
Crude oil prices can hit $100 a barrel in 2022, say analysts
Crude prices expected to remain elevated in medium term: HDFC Securities
Petrol, diesel prices hiked; more to come as crude nears $80/barrel
Earnings of cement, FMCG, aviation cos at risk as oil, coal prices rise
-
Oil prices jumped more than $7 in early trade on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin put the country's nuclear deterrent on high alert in the face of Western nations and Japan stepping up sanctions against Russian banks.
The nuclear alert and bank payment constraints heightened fears that oil supplies from the world's second-largest producer could be disrupted as Russia digs in following its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.
Brent crude futures were up $5.46 or 5.6%, at $103.39 at 2331 GMT, after hitting a high of $105.07 a barrel shortly after trade opened. Last week the benchmark contract hit a more than seven-year high of $105.79 after the invasion began.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $5.64, or 6.2%, at $97.23 a barrel, after hitting a high of $99.10 shortly after opening. WTI hit a high of $100.54 last week.
Putin raised the stakes on Sunday, ordering Russia's "deterrence forces" - which wield nuclear weapons - onto high alert, citing aggressive statements by NATO leadrs and the range of economic sanctions imposed on Russia by the West.
"President Putin's decision to put Russian nuclear forces on high alert is a clear and worrying escalation that can only be supportive for oil prices. I reckon we could be in for some price fireworks in the morning," Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM told Reuters.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Alex Lawler in London; Editing by Stephen Coates)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU