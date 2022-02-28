Ukraine crisis: 6 students return to Gujarat's Rajkot from war-torn country

-
ALSO READ
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: UN to hold 2 meetings today on Russia's invasion
Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrence on alert amid tensions with West
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
PM sets evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine as top priority
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
-
Six students studying in Ukraine returned to Rajkot after landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport- Mumbai on Sunday evening.
The six of them are students at a University in Chernivtsi, which is 40 km from the Romania border, which is to the west of the war-torn country.
According to students, they had to travel for more than seven hours to reach the airport in Romania, from where they were brought to Mumbai in Air India special flights.
Rajkot District Collector Arun Mahesh Babu welcomed these students. Speaking to reporters, Babu said, "We have a list of 45 students, who are stranded there. We are in frequent touch with them. We will be able to bring them back."
"We were safe in our university. But we were evacuated from the country because the government there wanted to accommodate their citizens affected due to war," a student said.
Happy Bhalani, a Ukraine-returnee, recalled her horrifying five days which she spent in the country. She said, "When we heard explosion for the first time on February 23, we all were scared. It was a horrifying experience. The university arranged bus transport to Romania border and from there the officials took us to the airport in the same bus. After a drive of seven hours, we embarked on to an Air India flight to Mumbai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU