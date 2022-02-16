Ukraine crisis: Biden urges diplomacy, threatens sanctions against Russia

-
ALSO READ
After France's Macron, German leader Scholz flies to Moscow for peace talks
Russian invasion of Ukraine remans a distinct possibility: Joe Biden
Paris says Putin agreed to start no new manoeuvres near Ukraine for now
Aviation firms brace for turmoil as Russian actions spark Ukraine crisis
Biden to send troops to east Europe to counter Russia: US officials
-
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the United States is still pursuing a diplomatic solution to the current standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine, meanwhile warning Russia of severe sanctions should it choose to invade its neighbor.
In televised remarks delivered from the White House on the evolving situation on Ukraine's borders, Biden said his country is prepared "to engage in diplomacy with Russia and our allies and partners to improve stability and security in Europe as a whole", Xinhua news agency reported.
He asserted that "if Russia chooses to invade Ukraine, the West will respond decisively."
Biden said he agrees with a proposal from the Russian government to continue diplomatic negotiations, adding "we should give diplomacy every chance to succeed."
He said he told Russian President Vladimir Putin during their phone call on Saturday that the US is willing to "keep pursuing high-level diplomacy" to negotiate "written understandings" with Russia.
The US President claimed that his country has "put on the table concrete ideas to establish security environment in Europe," referring to a written document the United States submitted to Russia last month to address Moscow's security concerns.
The Kremlin has said the US document ignored its main demands, at the center of which is that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) cannot expand further eastward to include Ukraine as its member.
Biden said that the US in its future dialogues with Russia "will not sacrifice basic principles" aimed at advancing the common security of the United States and its allies and partners, a veiled refusal to Russian demand that Ukraine not be allowed to join NATO.
Putin told a press conference at the conclusion of his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier Tuesday that Russia is prepared to discuss with the West "some" of the issues involving banning missile deployment to Europe and restricting military drills on the continent, but these discussions must happen "in complex with the main issues that are of primary importance for us." He called Ukraine's bid to join NATO a major security threat to Russia.
Biden warned Russia that an invasion against Ukraine will be met with severe economic sanctions from the US - including export control measures that will cripple Russia's key industries.
He also acknowledged that the sanctions may backfire on the United States itself, saying his administration is taking measures to minimize the impact of possible hikes in energy prices and defend against potential Russian cyber attacks.
The US President also mentioned the drawdown of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border that was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry.
He said that the pullback "would be good," but that the United States has "not yet verified that." He called a Russian invasion of Ukraine "still a distinct possibility."
Putin at the press conference with Scholz said Russia doesn't want to go to war with Ukraine, but rather resolve the issue of NATO expansion "through peaceful means." Russia, he added, would "very much hope that our partners hear our concerns and take them seriously."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU