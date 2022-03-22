Ukraine crisis: Russia bans Instagram, Facebook under 'extremism' law

A Russian court on Monday ruled to ban and in the country, labelling its parent company Meta as extremist, according to a media report.

Specifying that the ban on Meta's activities will not apply to the WhatsApp messenger, the Tverskoy district court of Moscow said that the decision will be enforced immediately, Sputnik reported.

Earlier, the Kremlin had threatened to ban and after its posts called for violence against .

The Kremlin said that it's "necessary" to ban and if they allowed calls for violence against Russia, reported Sputnik.

launched a military operation in on February 24, which it claimed was a response to calls from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for protection against attacks by Ukrainian troops.

Condemning the Russian military operation, the Western countries have boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)