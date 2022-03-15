Ukraine crisis: Russia warns Western firms of arrests, says report

-
ALSO READ
Coca-Cola India extends partnership with Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador
Coca-Cola India net down 28.4% at Rs 443.4 cr in FY21; revenue down 16%
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expects no conflict with Russia
Venues begin to re-open, pushing Coca-Cola's sales up 10% in Quarter 4
Innovation is going to be the 'key growth engine' in India: Coca-Cola
-
Russian authorities, facing potential economic calamity as Western sanctions take hold, have threatened foreign companies hoping to withdraw from the country with arrests and asset seizures, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
Russian prosecutors have issued warnings to several foreign entities — via calls, letters and in-person visits — including to Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble, IBM and Yum Brands, the parent company of KFC and Pizza Hut, according to the business daily, citing sources familiar with the matter.
They have threatened to arrest officials who have criticised the government or to seize assets, including intellectual property.
The warnings have prompted at least one of the targeted companies to limit communications between its Russian business and the rest of the company, out of concern that emails or text messages among colleagues may be intercepted, some of the people said, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Russia has faced unprecedented sanctions imposed by Western governments after the invasion of Ukraine, with a growing list of companies announcing their withdrawals from the country or their plans to suspend activities there.
Russian authorities have boosted efforts to prevent money from leaving its borders and to support the ruble, which has already seen a precipitous drop in value against the dollar.
Without using the word ‘nationalisation,’ Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is in favour of appointing ‘external’ administrators to head such foreign companies in Russia “in order to transfer them to those who want to make them work.”
The prosecutor’s office on Friday meanwhile ordered “strict control” of companies that had announced a suspension of their activities in Russia, warning especially of increased monitoring of labour legislation compliance, under penalty of prosecution.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU