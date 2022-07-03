Ukraine earned $22.2 bn from grain, oilseeds exports in 2021-2022

-
-
Ukraine has earned $22.2 billion from exporting grain and oilseeds in the 2021-2022 marketing year, the state-run Ukrinform news agency reported.
The revenues were earned from the export of 61.52 million ton of cereals and oilseeds between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, Ukrinform reported on Saturday, citing Taras Kachka, the country's trade representative and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture.
Ukraine's earnings last season were driven primarily by corn and sunflower oil exports, together contributing $11.6 billion, Kachka said.
In 2021, Ukraine harvested a record crop of grain, legumes and oilseeds totaling more than 106 million ton, Xinhua news agency reported.
