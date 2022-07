Ukraine joins NATO's programme of technological cooperation between armies

has become an associate member of the Multilateral Interoperability Program (MIP), which coordinates technological cooperation of the armies of member states, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

" has strong IT (Information Technology) potential and it is a worthy ally. I am sure that we will bring our expertise to the development of collective security," Reznikov was quoted as saying by the Defence Ministry's press service.

According to the ministry, the associate membership in the MIP gives a right to join the development and introduction of key standards related to the interaction of combat control systems and related practices, Xinhua news agency reported.

The MIP is a program of technological cooperation between the Armed Forces of NATO member states, which was established at the level of national developers of combat control information systems and aims to achieve interoperability of national C2IS systems.

