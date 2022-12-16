JUST IN
Ukraine's Kherson without power after heavy Russian shelling, two dead
North Korea performs key test to build more agile strategic weapons system
US seeks strong defence ties with India; pumps billions to counter China
Garcetti well-qualified to serve as US Ambassador to India: White House
World sees Pakistan as 'epicentre' of terrorism, says EAM Jaishankar
Peru judge orders 18-month detention for ousted president Castillo
Georgia, New Hampshire ban Chinese app TikTok over security concerns
India to launch database on crimes against peacekeepers to fight impunity
Japan calls China unprecedented strategic challenge in new security policy
US House passes referendum for vote on Puerto Rico's political status
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
US seeks strong defence ties with India; pumps billions to counter China
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ukraine's Kherson without power after heavy Russian shelling, two dead

The city was shelled more than 16 times on Thursday

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Ukraine civil war

IANS  |  Kiev 

Ukraine
Russian shelling | Representative Image (Photo: AP/PTI)

The entire central Ukrainian city of Kherson was left without electricity after heavy Russian shelling targeted critical infrastructure and also resulting in two deaths, authorities said.

Kherson, one of the first major cities to fall to Russia since the early days of the invasion, was recaptured by Ukraine last month, dealing a major setback to Moscow.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the city was shelled more than 16 times on Thursday and Kherson's Governor Yaroslav Yanushevich confirmed that the city is completely without power following the shelling in Kherson's port district.

"At the first opportunity, the power industry will begin to restore power grids," Yanushevich said in a social media post.

The Governor said that Thursday's shelling was for the second day in a row.

He said that a total of six persons were injured with varying degrees of severity.

Of the two victims, one was a member of the rapid response unit of an international organisation and "she was just helping people" during the time of the attack, Yanushevich said in the post.

According to Ukrainian officials, the shells reportedly landed 100m from the city's main administration building, a day after the building itself was badly damaged.

Besides Kherson, explosions also went off in Ukraine's second biggest city of Kharkiv, while attacks also continued in the eastern Donbas region.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 10:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.