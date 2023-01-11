Ukraine's metallurgical output sees sharp drop in 2022 due to war

JUST IN
Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Ukraine | Ukraine civil war

IANS  |  Kiev 

Russia-Ukraine War
Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine's metallurgical output suffered a sharp decline in 2022 due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to data released by an industry group.

In 2022, Ukraine's steel output plunged 70.7 per cent to 6.263 million ton, while production of pig iron declined 69.8 per cent to 6.391 million ton, the association of metallurgical companies "Ukrmetallurgprom" said in a statement on Tuesday.

The output of rolled metal products was down 72 per cent to 5.350 million ton, the statement added.

According to local experts, Ukraine's metallurgical enterprises faced a series of challenges last year due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, including the destruction of production facilities, the disruption of the supply of raw materials and the shipment of goods to consumers, and the outflow of workforce, Xinhua news agency reported.

Before the conflict, metallurgy was one of the key sectors in the Ukrainian economy, generating 12-15 per cent of the country's gross domestic product.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 08:52 IST

