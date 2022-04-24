Ukraine's President Zelenskyy speaks of hope & victory on Easter Sunday

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken of hope and victory for his nation during an Sunday address.

Speaking from the ancient St. Sophia cathedral, Zelenskyy said that the great holiday today gives us great hope and unwavering faith that light will overcome darkness, good will overcome evil, life will overcome death, and therefore Ukraine will surely win!



He said that the Lord and the holy heavenly light are on our side, adding: We are going through very difficult ordeals. Let us reach a just end on this path the beginning of a happy life and prosperity of Ukraine."



Zelenskyy said that on Easter, we ask God for great grace to make our dream come true - this is another great day -- the day when great peace will come to Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)