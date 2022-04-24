Ukraine's President Zelenskyy speaks of hope & victory on Easter Sunday

-
ALSO READ
NATO invites Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address summit virtually
Retreating Russian troops leave many mines behind: Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Russian oil ban key step to peace, seeks support from countries
Zelenskyy urges world to respond to torture as Russia continues atrocities
Zelenskyy urges 'meaningful negotiations on peace' with Russia
-
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken of hope and victory for his nation during an Easter Sunday address.
Speaking from the ancient St. Sophia cathedral, Zelenskyy said that the great holiday today gives us great hope and unwavering faith that light will overcome darkness, good will overcome evil, life will overcome death, and therefore Ukraine will surely win!
He said that the Lord and the holy heavenly light are on our side, adding: We are going through very difficult ordeals. Let us reach a just end on this path the beginning of a happy life and prosperity of Ukraine."
Zelenskyy said that on Easter, we ask God for great grace to make our dream come true - this is another great day -- the day when great peace will come to Ukraine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU