JUST IN
Bezos family donates USD 710 million to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Centre
China represents most consequential geopolitical challenge: US NSA Sullivan
Flood warnings as heavy rains lash southeast Australia; homes lose power
India will have a difficult task as G-20 chair, says IMF chief economist
US conspiracy theorist faces $1 bn in damages for school shooting case
North Korea says Kim Jong-Un supervised long-range cruise missile tests
69% decline in wildlife populations worldwide since 1970: WWF report
India's deployment of cash transfer scheme a logical marvel: IMF
Indiana Supreme Court puts state Republican-backed abortion ban on hold
Finance Minister Sitharaman to host breakfast for G20 counterparts
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
China's digital currency passes 100 bn yuan in spending, says central bank
Nsasa eyes Nov 14 as next launch date for Artemis I Moon mission
Business Standard

Ukrainian capital Kyiv region hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

Ukraine's capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones earlier tooday, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens

Topics
Iran | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Ukraine

AP  |  Kyiv 

Ukraine, Kyiv
Smoke rises after a missile strike, as Russias attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv (Photo: Reuters)

Ukraine's capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones early on Thursday morning, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for the fourth morning in a row following Russia's massive, deadly assault across the country on Monday.

Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike occurred in the area around the capital city. It was not yet clear if there were any casualties.

In the southern city of Mykolaiv, overnight shelling destroyed a five-story apartment building as fighting continued along Ukraine's southern front.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych said the building's top two floors were completely destroyed in a single strike and the rest of the building was left in rubble. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Iran

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 11:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.