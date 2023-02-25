Ukrainian President Zelensky plans to meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping

Ukrainian President on Friday said that he would meet Chinese President . This comes after Beijing called for peace talks to end the Russia- war, New York Post reported.

Zelensky, however, refused to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the US media reported.

"I am planning to meet with Xi Jinping," he said. However, the Ukrainian President didn't say when or where the meeting would take place.

"It's an important signal that they are preparing to take part in this theme," he said from Kyiv, referring to China's bid to broker peace between the two countries, according to New York Post.

"So far, I see this as a signal, I don't know what will happen later," he said.

Zelensky warned Russia-allied to not provide Moscow with arms.

"I very much want to believe that will not deliver weapons to Russia, and for me, this is very important," he said.

"This is point number one."

He rejected the idea of negotiating with Putin.

Responding to a question from a Turkish reporter, Zelensky said that in the lead-up to the invasion, he had asked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to broker negotiations with the Russian president in a desperate bid to avert a full-scale war, New York Post reported.

"[Erdogan] was unable to do it at that time. Now he thinks he could [get Putin to negotiate]," Zelensky said. "But now we cannot do it because it is not the same person. There is no one to talk to."

China's deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Dai Bing, on Thursday, said that sending weapons to will only add fuel to the war and will escalate the tension instead of bringing peace.

Addressing the eleventh emergency Special Session on in the UN, China's deputy ambassador, hinting towards West countries, said, "The community should make joint efforts to facilitate peace talks when aired into the Ukraine crisis, brutal facts offer ample proof that sending weapons will not bring peace adding fuel to the fire will only exacerbate tensions."

"Prolonging and expanding the conflict will only make ordinary people pay an even heftier price. We reiterate our appeal that diplomacy and negotiation cannot be abandoned efforts towards a ceasefire and talks must go on," he added.

Dai urged the community, rather than fending off the flames and seeking self-interest, they should "stop abusing Unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction." Instead, they should act in a way conducive to de-escalation.

