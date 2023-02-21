JUST IN
UN appeals for $45 mn aid for deadliest cholera outbreak in Malawi
Wish to bring Russia, Ukraine together on table: Brazilian envoy to India
UN continues to deliver cross-border aid to Syria in wake of earthquakes
3 dead, more than 200 injured as new earthquake hits Turkey, Syria
Covid pandemic has not taught the world how to beat the next deadly virus
EU trusts India's G20 Presidency to find a way in Russia-Ukraine war: Envoy
Turkey rejects links between Sweden, Finland NATO accession and F-16 deal
Iran just shy of a nuclear bomb, enriched uranium at 84% purity: IAEA
Powerful earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hits Turkey's Hatay province again
1 dead, 4 wounded, after shooting at Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
UN continues to deliver cross-border aid to Syria in wake of earthquakes
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

UN appeals for $45 mn aid for deadliest cholera outbreak in Malawi

"The flash appeal aims to help the people who are most at risk and hardest hit by the outbreak, through health, water and sanitation, nutrition, education and protection services"

Topics
United Nations | cholera

IANS  |  United Nations 

UN, United Nations
The spokesman said that cholera cases and deaths increased exponentially since the start of the year, with nearly 1,450 fatalities and 45,000 cases recorded, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN seeks $45.3 million to aid Malawi in the fight against its deadliest cholera outbreak in recent history, said a UN spokesman.

The world body, joined by its humanitarian partners, launched the appeal to help 4 million people devastated by the outbreak in Malawi, said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Monday.

"This funding will support the government-led response over the next five months," Dujarric added.

"The flash appeal aims to help the people who are most at risk and hardest hit by the outbreak, through health, water and sanitation, nutrition, education and protection services."

The spokesman said that cholera cases and deaths increased exponentially since the start of the year, with nearly 1,450 fatalities and 45,000 cases recorded, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We along with our partners have been supporting oral cholera vaccination campaigns and patient care," he told a daily press briefing.

"We have also delivered vital medical supplies and deployed experts to assist in the response."

However, Dujarric added that more resources are urgently needed to scale up the response to the outbreak, which health experts say could lead to between 64,000 and 100,000 additional cases over the next three months.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on United Nations

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 08:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.