JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

New Omicron subvariant takes hold in US as Covid cases tick up
Business Standard

UN chief welcomes evacuation of civilians from Azovstal plant in Mariupol

Both the Russian and Ukrainian militaries said on Monday that more than 100 people had been evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol of Ukraine

Topics
United Nations | Russia Ukraine Conflict

IANS  |  United Nations 

Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres
Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres. File photo: Reuters

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the safe evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol of Ukraine.

"I am pleased that more than 100 civilians have successfully been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, in an operation successfully coordinated by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross," the top UN official was quoted as saying.

"I hope the continued coordination with Kiev and Moscow will lead to more humanitarian pauses that will allow civilians safe passage away from the fighting and aid to reach people where the needs are greatest," Guterres said.

Both the Russian and Ukrainian militaries said on Monday that more than 100 people had been evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol of Ukraine, news reports said.

--IANS

int/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, May 04 2022. 08:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU