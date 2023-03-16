JUST IN
UN peacekeeping forces report no Blue Line crossing amid Israeli claim
In a first, Indian-American to serve as Assistant Secy of US Air Force
Canada to deport 700 Indian students who produced fake docs for admissions
Is Xi Jinping a good leader? Here is what Chinese chatbot answered
Credit Suisse shares soar by 30% after Swiss central bank aid announced
Apple TV's flagship Ted Lasso makes a comeback with season 3, woo fans
China, Japan trade accusations over infringement on maritime territory
With Saudi deals, US, China are now battling for influence in Mideast
Pakistan: Cyberbullying, digital violence worsens pains of working women
Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Kohinoor to be cast as 'symbol of conquest' in new Tower of London display
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

UN peacekeeping forces report no Blue Line crossing amid Israeli claim

The Blue Line is a 120-kilometre line drawn by the United Nations between Lebanon and Israel in 2000 to verify the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon

Topics
israel | UN peacekeeping | Lebanon

IANS  |  Beirut 

The UN and its agencies have been targeted by hackers before.
UN

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Thursday said it had not observed any crossing of the Blue Line in recent days on Lebanon's southern border after Israel claimed that a roadside bomber had probably smuggled into Israel from Lebanon, the media reported.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military said that it had shot dead a person suspected of planting a roadside bomb that seriously injured one Israeli citizen earlier this week, adding that they believed the man had crossed the heavily guarded Blue Line into Israel.

"An extensive investigation is underway to determine if Hezbollah is involved in the operation," the Israeli military was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The Blue Line is a 120-kilometre line drawn by the United Nations between Lebanon and Israel in 2000 to verify the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon. The line is temporary until the two countries demarcate their land borders.

UNIFIL Commander Aroldo Lazaro urged "the Lebanese and Israeli parties to exercise restraint, maintain stability, and use UNIFIL mechanisms for coordination and liaison to avoid misunderstandings and reduce tensions," according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

--IANS

int/prw/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on israel

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 22:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.