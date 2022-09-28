JUST IN
UN secretary-general asks Iran to avoid 'unnecessary force' on protesters

The United Nations Secretary-General called on Iran to refrain from using unnecessary or disproportionate force against protesters as unrest over a young woman's death in police custody prevails

AP  |  Dubai 

Antonio Guterres
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (AP Photo)

The United Nations Secretary-General called on Iran early on Wednesday to refrain from using unnecessary or disproportionate force against protesters as unrest over a young woman's death in police custody spread across the country.

Antonio Guterres said through a spokesman that authorities should swiftly conduct an impartial investigation of the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, which has sparked unrest across Iran's provinces and the capital of Tehran.

We are increasingly concerned about reports of rising fatalities, including women and children, related to the protests, UN spokesman Stphane Dujarric in a statement.

We underline the need for prompt, impartial and effective investigation into Ms. Mahsa Amini's death by an independent competent authority.

Protests have spread across at least 46 cities, towns and villages in Iran. State TV reported that at least 41 protesters and police have been killed since the protests began September 17.

An Associated Press count of official statements by authorities tallied at least 14 dead, with more than 1,500 demonstrators arrested.

Dujarric added that Guterres stressed the need to respect human rights, including freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association during the meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on September 22nd.

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 14:28 IST

