Unicef chief Henrietta Fore decides to resign over health concerns: UN

-
ALSO READ
COVAX to deliver doses to nations despite reduced supply availability: WHO
Covid effect: Schools closure impacted 247 mn Indian children, says UNICEF
UN stands ready to step up support to India: UN chief Antonio Guterres
LDCs support request made by India to WTO for waiving vaccine-related IPR
WHO inks deal for delivery of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines in poor countries
-
Henrietta Fore, executive director of UN Children's Fund (Unicef), has informed the UN secretary-general of her intention to resign, "to devote herself to a family health issue," the United Nations announced on Tuesday.
Through a statement attributable to his spokesperson, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his full understanding of Fore's decision and "has accepted it, with deep regret", Xinhua news agency reported.
"He extends his thanks and his best wishes to Executive Director Fore and her family. The secretary-general wishes to express his sincere appreciation to Ms. Fore for her inspiring leadership of UNICEF and for her service to improve the lives of children all around the world. In particular, he noted Unicef's critical role in the global response to Covid-19 and in reimagining education," said the statement.
"As a result of her leadership, Unicef is now an organization with a broader array of public and private sector partnerships and a bolder focus on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. She has also contributed enormously to efforts to build a UN system with a much stronger focus on inclusion and organizational culture. The secretary-general thanks Fore for her outstanding work to address the extraordinary challenges facing children and young people around the world," the statement added.
Fore took up the position of Unicef executive director on January 1, 2018 and will remain in her post until her successor is appointed, according to the statement.
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU