University students among 2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk, Virginia shooting

Two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting in Norfolk, Virginia, police said Sunday.
Officers responded to a report of gunfire around midnight. When they arrived, they found four women and three men with gunshot wounds, police said.
Zabre Miller, 25, and Angela McKnight, 19, later died at a hospital, police said.
Several Norfolk State University students were victims of the shooting at an off-campus location, the university said on its Facebook page.
Initial indications are that our students were innocent bystanders of a shooting at an evening house party, the university wrote in the post.
NSU also said police secured the campus, and there was no present danger.
Detectives were continuing to investigate Sunday, police said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
