UNSC condemns IS attack on Shia mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar

-
ALSO READ
UNSC condemns Peshawar terrorist attack that killed over 60 people
66 Indian-origin terrorists operating abroad with IS, also in India: US
India's oldest mosque basks in past glory after renovation; to reopen
Pakistan home to 12 foreign terrorist outfits: US Congressional report
Rise in terror incidents in Balochistan leaves Pakistan govt in a fix
-
The UN Security Council has condemned a suicide bombing that killed 62 people inside a Shia mosque in Peshawar for which the Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) terror group has claimed responsibility.
"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack that took place at the Koocha Risaldar Mosque in Peshawar," Council President Lana Zaki Nusseibeh said in a press statement issued on Sunday on behalf of all the 15 members.
IS-K said that an Afghan suicide bomber carried out the attack which took place on Friday.
A Sunni group, IS-K and its parent organisation Islamic State, consider Shias enemies of the faith and target them frequently.
"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," Nusseibeh said.
She is the Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates, which holds the Council's presidency this month.
The press statement expresses the unanimous sentiments of the members of the Council, which is sometimes arrived at through consultations without formal meetings and is less formal than a resolution.
On Friday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack and tweeted that "houses of worship should be havens, not targets".
Nusseibeh said that the Council members "underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard".
In October the IS-K bombed the Bibi Fatima Mosque and the Gozar-e-Sayed Abad Mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan, killing about 50 people in each of the attacks a week apart.
According to the US State Department's International Report on Religious Freedom issued last year, other terrorist groups, including Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, and the Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan staged attacks on Shia Muslims, including the predominantly Shia Hazara community in Pakistan.
(Arul Louis can be reached at arul.l@ians.in and followed @arulouis)
--IANS
al/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU