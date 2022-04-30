US aware of reports that North Korea ready to conduct nuclear test

The is aware of reports that is ready to conduct a and deems it a violation of law, State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday.

On Tuesday, North Korean leader said his country will continue to boost its nuclear potential.

"We are aware of reports that the DPRK [the Democratic People's Republic of Korea] is ready to conduct a nuclear test, it is a violation of the law. We urge the DPRK to refrain from destabilizing activities," she said.

Over 10 years in power, the North Korean leader has conducted more than 100 missile launches, including intercontinental launches, and four nuclear tests. During his 10-year tenure, his farther Kim Jong Il carried out 16 missile launches and two nuclear tests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)