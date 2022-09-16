US CDC launches monkeypox vaccine equity programme to tackle disparities

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet approves amalgamation of CDC with CSIR; assets to move to latter
India working on indigenous kit to test monkeypox as cases on the rise
Monkeypox only spreads via air during 'sustained' face-to-face contact: CDC
Monkeypox virus can linger on common household items, shows US govt study
1.7 million gay, bisexual men in US at highest monkeypox risk: CDC
-
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has launched the Monkeypox Vaccine Equity Pilot programme to support innovative, non-traditional ways to address disparities in monkeypox vaccination, said the US health agency.
Starting from Thursday, local, state, and territorial health departments, as well as tribal governments and local non-governmental organisations, can partner together and begin submitting requests to access monkeypox vaccine through the programme, Xinhua news agency reported.
This new pilot programme is intended to reach population that may face barriers to monkeypox vaccination, which may include differences in language, location of vaccination sites, vaccine hesitancy, mistrust of government, lack of access to on-line scheduling technology, disability issues, immigration status and stigma, the CDC added on Thursday.
"We have a responsibility to address inequities that have been highlighted by this outbreak, and this programme will help make a difference," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.
Up to 50,000 doses of JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine have been allocated for the Monkeypox Vaccine Equity Pilot programme, according to the health agency.
As of Wednesday, a total of 22,774 monkeypox cases had been confirmed in the US, according to the latest CDC data.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU