1.7 million gay, bisexual men in US at highest monkeypox risk: CDC

-
ALSO READ
Monkeypox in more than 20 nations, about 200 confirmed cases: WHO
Current monkeypox symptoms different from previous outbreaks: BMJ study
Delhi's first monkeypox patient recovers, discharged from hospital
Sample of girl from UP's Ghaziabad sent for monkeypox testing to NIV Pune
Samples of deceased Kerala man come out positive for monkeypox virus
-
Nearly 1.7 million men who have sex with men face the biggest threat from monkeypox in the US, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates show.
According to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, gay and bisexual men who are HIV positive face the greatest health risk from monkeypox, CNBC reported.
Men taking medicines, called PREP, to reduce their chance of contracting HIV also face the risk.
"That's the population we have been most focused on in terms of vaccination," Walensky said.
Even as the US on Thursday confirmed more than 6,600 cases of monkeypox, nearly 25 per cent of the global total of 25,800 so far, the government declared monkeypox a public health emergency.
Health experts have been criticising the US government, as well as the health agencies like the CDC for its slow response to the raging infectious disease; and also for not learning lessons from the Covid pandemic.
The declaration of a public health emergency "means CDC and state and local health departments can take critical actions more quickly and better meet the demands of this outbreak", Walensky wrote on Twitter.
The CDC chief said testing against monkeypox has also been ramped up in the country.
"Monkeypox testing has significantly increased from 500 specimens tested each week in late May to nearly 8,000 specimens tested last week," she wrote on Twitter.
"Laboratories can perform 80,000 tests each week, which is much more than the current demand," Walensky added.
Meanwhile, the US has secured 1.1 million doses of the two-dose vaccine Jynneos so far, as per the Health and Human Services Department.
The federal government has delivered more than 600,000 doses of the vaccine since May, the HHS data showed.
Jynneos, made by the Danish biotech company Bavarian Nordic, is the only approved monkeypox vaccine in the US.
It was approved by the USAFood and Drug Administration in 2019 for adults ages 18 and older who are at high risk of smallpox or monkeypox.
--IANS
rvt/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU