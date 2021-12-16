US CDC to discuss limiting J&J vaccine due to rare blood clot issue: Report

-
ALSO READ
US warns residents against travelling to Germany, Denmark amid Covid surge
US officials recommend booster shots for all Americans amid Delta surge
Unvaccinated people at double risk of re-infection from Covid: US CDC
Biden pushes for booster shots, amid rise in US Covid cases, Omicron fear
European agency is first to clear Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for children
-
Vaccine advisers with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet on Thursday to discuss potentially limiting the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine due to persistent blood clot issues, The Washington Post reported citing clinicians familiar with the matter.
The report said on Wednesday that the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices will review new data that shows an increase in the rate of blood clot issues reported in people who received a dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine since April.
The rare blood clot issue occurs mostly in young and middle-aged women, the report said.
The report said, citing a federal official, that nine people have died from blood clots caused by the vaccine.
The report said that after Thursday's meeting, the panel will vote on whether to issue a new recommendation about the use of the vaccine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU