US CDC to discuss limiting J&J vaccine due to rare blood clot issue: Report

Vaccine advisers with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet on Thursday to discuss potentially limiting the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine due to persistent blood clot issues, The Washington Post reported citing clinicians familiar with the matter.

The report said on Wednesday that the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices will review new data that shows an increase in the rate of blood clot issues reported in people who received a dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine since April.

The rare blood clot issue occurs mostly in young and middle-aged women, the report said.

The report said, citing a federal official, that nine people have died from blood clots caused by the vaccine.

The report said that after Thursday's meeting, the panel will vote on whether to issue a new recommendation about the use of the vaccine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)