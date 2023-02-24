JUST IN
This will be the year of our victory: Zelensky on Russia war anniversary
Business Standard

US commits $2 billion in drones, ammunition, aid in new package to Ukraine

Pentagon announced a new package of long-term security assistance for Ukraine, marking the first anniversary of Russia's invasion with a $2 billion commitment to send more rounds of ammunition

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | USA

AP  |  Washington 

Joe Biden
Photo: Bloomberg

The Pentagon announced a new package of long-term security assistance for Ukraine on Friday, marking the first anniversary of Russia's invasion with a USD 2 billion commitment to send more rounds of ammunition and a variety of small, high-tech drones into the fight.

The announcement comes just days after President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv and pledged America's continuing commitment to Ukraine.

Biden told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his people that "Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you."

In a statement on Friday, the Pentagon said the aid includes weapons to counter Russia's unmanned systems and several types of drones, including the upgraded Switchblade 600 Kamikaze drone, as well as electronic warfare detection equipment.

It also includes money for additional ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), artillery rounds and munitions for laser-guided rocket systems.

But, in an unusual move, the Pentagon provided no details on how many rounds of any kind will be bought. Including this latest package, the US has now committed more than USD 32 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia's invasion.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement that the first anniversary of Russia's invasion is a chance for all who believe in freedom "to recommit ourselves to supporting Ukraine's brave defenders for the long haul and to recall that the stakes of Russia's war stretch far beyond Ukraine."

Biden was scheduled to meet virtually on Friday with other Group of Seven leaders and Zelenskyy "to continue coordinating our efforts to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its war," the White House said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 16:56 IST

