US condemns Myanmar military for crackdown on pro-democracy protesters

-
ALSO READ
More than 300 people killed in Myanmar since February 1 military coup
Myanmar protesters join 'silent strike' in solidarity with lives lost
Myanmar junta frees hundreds held for protesting against military coup
Myanmar coup: Protesters carry homemade shields after police use violence
Myanmar faces possibility of civil war at an unprecedented scale: UN envoy
-
In a strong condemnation of the Myanmar military's brutal crackdown on demonstrators since the February 1 coup, the US Department of State on Monday (local time) said that the junta has responded to calls for the restoration of democracy in the country with bullets.
Speaking at a Department press briefing, Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said: "...Burmese security forces brutally attacked their own people, killing dozens throughout the country. The military junta's violence against the people of Burma is immoral and indefensible."
"The junta has responded to calls for the restoration of democracy in Burma with bullets," she added.
Porter stressed that the military's hostile takeover does not represent the will of the people and said that the US continues to call on all countries to take concrete actions to oppose the coup and its escalating violence.
"...We are deeply concerned and saddened by the reports and strongly condemn the use of violence in Burma security forces against their people," she later said.
Earlier, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, informed that at least 138 peaceful protesters, including women and children, have been killed in Myanmar since the coup.
"This includes 38 people who were killed yesterday, the majority in the Hlaing Thayer area of Yangon, while 18 people were killed on Saturday," he said.
Despite increasing international pressure to restore the democratically-elected government, the Myanmar junta has ignored the condemnation and has continued to violently suppress the protests against its unlawful takeover of the country. Several ousted lawmakers have even designated the military as a terrorist organisation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU