US: Democrats say Capitol mob sought to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

The 80-year-old Pelosi was a longtime political target of the president, who derisively nicknamed her "Crazy Nancy"

AP  |  Washington 

Nancy Pelosi
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol. Bloomberg

Democrats say Capitol Police evacuated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from the Capitol complex entirely because they feared for her safety on January 6.

Prosecutors at Donald Trump's second impeachment trial on Wednesday played audio of Pelosi's barricaded staffers whispering for help and showed images of the mob trying to break down a door into Pelosi's office.

The 80-year-old Pelosi was a longtime political target of the president, who derisively nicknamed her Crazy Nancy.

House impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett says Pelosi was rushed to a secure offsite location because some of the rioters publicly declared their intent to harm or kill Pelosi.

Plaskett says that if the rioters had found Pelosi, they would have killed her. She says, They did it because Donald Trump sent them on this mission.

First Published: Thu, February 11 2021. 08:55 IST

