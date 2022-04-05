US Dollar reaches over 300 against Sri Lankan rupee for first time

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu: Report
Sri Lanka's currency will stabilise soon, assures country's central bank
Sri Lankan Navy arrests 16 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu
Lankan papers run out of newsprint due to forex crisis; suspend publication
Lanka imposes curfew as food, fuel and power shortage trigger more protests
-
Sri Lankan banks on Tuesday said the US dollar reached over 300 against the country's rupee, LKR, for the first time, as the island nation is facing a severe economic crisis with the shortage of foreign exchange.
Local media reports quoting some local banks said the selling rate of one $1 had reached 310 LKR, while some banks were selling at 312 LR, reports Xinhua news agency.
Economists said this was the first time in Sri Lankan history that the US dollar hit the 300 mark against the LKR.
Sri Lanka is facing one of its worst economic crises in recent decades with a shortage of foreign exchange, which has led to a shortage of fuel and hours-long daily power cuts.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU