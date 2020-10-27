US eases Covid-19 travel advisory for Bolivia, raises alert for Mauritius

-
The United States has eased its COVID-19 travel advisories for Bolivia and Panama while raising its alert for Mauritius amid a new surge of infections, the US State Department said in a Travel Advisory Update on Tuesday.
"This week, the following Travel Advisories have been assessed and lowered to a Level 3, Reconsider Travel: Panama, Bolivia," the State Department said. "The following Travel Advisory has been assessed and raised to a Level 3 - Reconsider Travel: Mauritius."
The State Department also lowered its alert for Bermuda to Level 2, which calls for exercising increased caution.
It also maintained last week's warning for Somalia at Level 4 or "Do Not Travel," while also keeping its alerts for Albania and Comoros at Level 3.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
