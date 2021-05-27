US stock index futures dip ahead of weekly unemployment claims data

-
ALSO READ
MRF stock on course to hit Rs 100,000-mark. Is it a good time to buy?
Latest News LIVE: Cabinet approves revised guidelines for DTH services
Latest News LIVE updates: Section 144 in Bengaluru from Dec 31 till Jan 1
Latest News LIVE updates: Six killed in mine accident in Meghalaya
LIVE: In last 6 years, India's solar energy capacity up 13 times, says PM
-
U.S. stock index futures ticked lower on Thursday as investors turned to weekly unemployment claims data amid fears that signs of an improving economy would lead the Federal Reserve to start tapering its accommodative monetary policy.
Worries about rising inflation and a potential tightening of policy have weighed on Wall Street's main indexes in May, with the benchmark S&P 500 on course for its smallest monthly gain in four.
Those concerns, however, eased this week as a number of Fed officials said the central bank would maintain its dovish stance, even as they acknowledged they were closer to debating reining in support.
Investor focus on Thursday will be on the Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report, considered the most timely indicator of economic health.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits likely stayed below 500,000 for a third straight week, the report due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) is expected to show.
A separate report is expected to confirm that the U.S. economy accelerated at its fastest pace in nearly four decades in the first quarter.
Investors will then look out for the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report due on Friday as it is the central bank's preferred inflation measure for its 2% long-term target.
At 6:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 12 points, or 0.04%, and S&P 500 e-minis were down 8.75 points, or 0.21%.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 55.5 points, or 0.41%, as heavyweights Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc slipped between 0.2% and 0.7%.
In thin company news, specialty refiner Vertex Energy nearly doubled in value after saying it was set to buy Royal Dutch Shell's refinery in Mobile, Alabama for $75 million plus the cost of hydrocarbon inventory.
Nvidia Corp forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, but shares fell 0.3% as the company could not say for certain how much of its recent revenue rise was driven by the volatile cryptocurrency-mining market.
(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU