US hopes to thwart the China-Iran alliance by backroom diplomacy

-
ALSO READ
Iran and Syria vow to confront US sanctions imposed on two regional allies
Iran says disputes 'decreasing' in Vienna talks to revive 2015 nuke deal
Vienna talks to continue after few days break: Iranian negotiator
Biden admin accuses Iran for delay in nuclear, prisoner swap talks
Vienna talks underway, negotiations for 2015 Iran nuke agreement continue
-
US hopes to thwart the China-Iran alliance by mixing carrots and sticks to draw Tehran into a long-term dialogue on issues of concern to the US and its allies.
More dexterous diplomacy towards Tehran should mix carrots and sticks to draw Iran into a long-term dialogue on issues of concern to the United States and its allies, according to National Interest.
The policy implication of this view--if one accepts "strategic competition" as the guiding principle on China--is that the Biden administration should "test the opposite premise" of isolating Tehran, "by restoring nuclear diplomacy, lowering regional tensions, and forging new arrangements." Crucially, to accomplish this vision, a "fast timeline" of re-joining the 2015 Iran deal is necessary--but far from sufficient, writes Lyes Mauni Jalali for the National Interest.
Earlier, Iran had completely pivoted towards its "Look to the East Policy" after the withdrawal of the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in May 2018 and imposition of new sanctions on Iran by Trump's Administration and after these developments Tehran lost hope to normalize relations with the West and marched eastward.
Jalali said that Iran's "Look to the East policy" strategy aims to strengthen Iran's strategic cooperation with Russia and China.
On the other hand, incentives imply a rebuke of the policy of isolation. As it relates to Iran, economic integration (primary sanction relief) and political integration, in exchange for verifiable political ends should be the guiding diplomatic principle, according to National Interest.
Iran is also a pivotal player in Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen, and has a key cultural foothold in Afghanistan, notably amongst the Dari-speaking population (Afghan dialect of Persian) including the Hazaras (Persian-speaking and of Shiite faith), chipping away at Russia's cultural dominance of Central Asia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU