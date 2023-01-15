JUST IN
Iran hangs former defence ministry official Ali Akbari in spy claim
Business Standard

US House Republicans launch probe into chaotic exit from Afghanistan

Michael McCaul said the US House Foreign Affairs Committee will use the authorities available to it to enforce requests for information as necessary

Topics
US Republicans | United States | Afghanistan

ANI  US 

The Senate Democrats’ international corporate tax proposals don’t yet prescribe specific tax rates, leaving that to lawmakers to fill in as they consider the broader bill. (Photo: Bloomberg)

A top House Republican has launched an investigation into the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs has said in a statement.

Michael McCaul, the House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, has sent a letter to US State Secretary Antony Blinken requesting information on the matter. McCaul alleged that the Biden administration has so far refused to hand over documents but that he is now formally requesting compliance as chair of the panel.

In a statement, House Foreign Affairs Committee said America's adversaries have been emboldened and the country has once again become a safe haven for terrorists after the Biden administration's "chaotic and deadly" evacuation from Afghanistan.

"Despite requesting documents and information on the withdrawal dating back to August 2021, the Biden administration has refused to provide Congress the transparency our nation's citizens deserve," the statement added.

Michael McCaul said the US House Foreign Affairs Committee will use the authorities available to it to enforce requests for information as necessary.

"It is absurd and disgraceful that the Biden administration has repeatedly denied our longstanding oversight requests and continues to withhold information related to the withdrawal. In the event of continued noncompliance, the Committee will use the authorities available to it to enforce these requests as necessary, including through a compulsory process," he said.

On August 31, 2021, US forces withdrew from the country after two decades of military presence. Since the Taliban's takeover, the Afghan population has been facing a deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis.

After two decades of war, tens of thousands of lives lost, and trillions of dollars spent, the Taliban are back in power in Kabul.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 08:41 IST

