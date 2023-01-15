JUST IN
More classified documents found at Biden's residences: White House
Pak's Punjab Assembly dissolves; caretaker CM nominations asked by Jan 17
WHO seeks deeper cooperation from China on origins of Covid-19 pandemic
As tornadoes hit Alabama, survivors hid in tubs, shipping containers
Only option is to seek IMF support: SL President on economic collapse
Russian strikes will cause emergency power cuts across country: Ukraine
Pak consulate brings up 'freedom' of Uyghur, Islamabad says account hacked
UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv: PM Rishi Sunak
China reports almost 60,000 Covid deaths as govt fails to release data
Indians travelling to Sri Lanka advised to comply with new Covid protocols
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
More classified documents found at Biden's residences: White House
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indian-American doctor Nirav D Shah named second-in-command at US CDC

Shah, 45, who serves as the Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC), will report to US CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in his new role starting March

Topics
United States | Indian American | public health

IANS  |  New York 

united states, US, US banks, us economy, inflation, market
Photo: Bloomberg

Indian-American doctor Nirav D. Shah, who played a pivotal role during Covid-19 pandemic, has been appointed Principal Deputy Director at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC).

Shah, 45, who serves as the Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC), will report to US CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in his new role starting March.

"In my new role, I will be honored to serve not just Maine, but the entire nation and carry forward the good work that we have done here. As I prepare for this next step, I thank the people of Maine for taking care of me, as I've always asked them to take care of each other," he said in a statement.

Shah was appointed to Maine CDC in 2019 with the mission of rebuilding the agency and the State's public health infrastructure.

"Dr Shah has been a trusted advisor to me and an extraordinary leader of the Maine CDC. But even more than that, he was a trusted advisor and a leader to the people of Maine during one of the greatest public health crises of our time," Maine Governor Janet Mills wrote in a tweet.

She added in her statement that Shah spoke calmly and directly to the people of Maine, many of whom were scared and uncertain, and answered their questions with "compassion, empathy, humor, and a clarity".

Shah's appointment as Principal Deputy Director comes as part of a planned, broader overhaul of that agency announced by the US CDC Director in August of last year.

Born to Indian immigrants, Shah grew up in Wisconsin, and attended the University of Louisville where he majored in psychology and biology.

He studied economics at Oxford University and enrolled in medical school at the University of Chicago in 2000. Shah completed his Juris Doctor in 2007 and his Doctor of Medicine in 2008 -- both from the University of Chicago and was a recipient of The Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans.

--IANS

mi/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on United States

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 08:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.