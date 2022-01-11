US lawmakers to propose Bill to boost Ukraine aid, sanction Russia: Report

House Republicans are set to introduce legislation that would boost US defense aid to and reimpose sanctions on if passed, Politico reported, citing a draft copy of the bill.

The bill's Senate counterpart of the proposed legislation, entitled the "Guaranteeing Ukrainian Autonomy by Reinforcing its Defense (GUARD) Act," was introduced in mid-December. The move comes amid increased tensions between Russia, the US and its allies over the buildup of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border.

"President Biden is failing to adequately arm & deter Russia's military buildup. Today, I joined my House colleagues in reaffirming our commitment to The U.S. can no longer afford to be weak on the stage," Representative Mike Turner said on Monday in a tweet with a link to the report.

A draft copy of the legislation calls for $200 million in aid to Ukraine for air-defense capabilities and naval vessels, the reimposition of sanctions related to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and the consideration of state sponsor of terrorism designation for

Russian delegations are meeting with US, NATO and OSCE officials this week to discuss a range of bilateral and European security issues.

