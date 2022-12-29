JUST IN
Myanmar's exports up 15.09% in over 8 months of FY 22-23: Govt data
Business Standard

UN, int'l partners concerned about escalating violence in South Sudan

The partners said the escalating ongoing violence had resulted in the loss of lives amid reports of the alleged use of heavy weaponry

Topics
South Sudan | United Nations | violence

IANS  |  Juba 

United Nations
(Shutterstock)

The UN and international partners have expressed concerns over escalating violence in eastern South Sudan's Greater Pibor Administrative Area by armed youth from Jonglei state.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), the African Union Mission in South Sudan, the European Union, and other regional bodies urged involved parties to cease hostilities immediately, exercise restraint, and respect human rights, Xinhua news agency reported.

"While the primary responsibility for protecting civilians lies with the Transitional government of South Sudan, UNMISS and international partners stand ready to provide all necessary support to protect civilians in affected areas," they said in a joint statement issued in the South Sudanese capital of Juba on Wednesday.

The partners said the escalating ongoing violence had resulted in the loss of lives amid reports of the alleged use of heavy weaponry. The partners called on South Sudanese leaders to urgently intervene to stop the fighting and ensure the safety and security of civilians as well as unimpeded humanitarian access to people affected by the fighting.

The partners also stressed the need to investigate and hold accountable all perpetrators of the conflict, including those who were instigating and inciting violence and those responsible for the abduction of women and children. They encouraged national politicians and traditional leaders to persuade youth to immediately stop the violence and pursue a dialogue-based approach that focuses on restoring calm and peacefully resolving the root causes of the conflict.

UNMISS said it was intensifying patrols in conflict hotspots and closely monitoring the situation, noting that such fighting had in the past led to significant loss of life and large-scale civilian displacement.

The partners reiterated the call for an immediate cessation of this uncalled-for violence that poses a serious risk to the peace and stability of the South Sudanese people. They further requested the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification Mechanism, a ceasefire monitoring body, to investigate the violence and urge the parties to the conflict to facilitate access.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 07:22 IST

