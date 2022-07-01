Bengal logs 1,524 new Covid cases, positivity rate jumps to 12.89%

West Bengal reported over 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday, as 1,524 more infections pushed the tally to 20,29,425, the health department said.

The death count rose to 21,219 with one new fatality, it said. On Wednesday, 1,424 single-day cases were registered.

The state now has 6,994 active cases, while 20,01,212 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Since Wednesday, West Bengal has tested 11,827 samples. The positivity rate stood at 12.89 per cent.

Meanwhile, the health department issued an advisory, stating that "only asymptomatic and fully vaccinated people should preferably attend public gatherings following Covid-appropriate behaviour".

Special emphasis should be given on completion of primary vaccination and precaution dose administration, it said, adding, door-to-door campaigns, if required, must be organised for the same.

"Healthcare workers and frontline workers having close contact with the public must be asymptomatic and fully vaccinated. Elderly people and those with comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, chronic lung/liver/kidney diseases must get themselves fully vaccinated including booster dose," the department said.

