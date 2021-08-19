US President Biden's approval rating dips below 50% for 1st time

-
ALSO READ
Biden administration proposes first in-person Quad Summit in September
Biden admin approves $735 mn sale of precision-guided weapons to Israel
Joe Biden lands a win, but virus surge threatens to derail agenda
Joe Biden's infrastructure win overshadowed by new virus surge
US Senate confirms Katherine Tai as Biden's chief trade negotiator
-
US President Joe Biden's average approval ratinghas tumbled below 50 per cent for the first time since he took office in January this year, multiple polls have reveaked.
The results came amid criticism over his administration's messy withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, after which the Taliban's swift takeover of the country ensued, as well as a resurgence of new Covid-19 cases and deaths across the US, reports Xinhua news agency.
As of Wednesday, Biden's approval rating fell to 49.3 per cent in the FiveThirtyEight average of polls, with those disapproving of his job performance hitting a new high of 44.2 per cent, up from a little over 34 per cent at the end of January when he just entered the White House.
Meanwhile, RealClearPolitics gave him a 49.6 per cent approval rating on average during the 10-day period from August 7 to 17, while the disapproval rating stood at 47.2 per cent.
Even worse, data from a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that Biden's approval rating dropped from 53 per cent on August 13 to 46 per cent on Tuesday, a dip that seemed directly tied to the chaos happening in Afghanistan, for which the President, while defending the drawdown of US troops, admitted he would be criticised.
On the pandemic front, the end of presidential honeymoon for Biden was also backed by numbers.
New coronavirus cases are up 52 per cent nationally compared to two weeks ago, according to The New York Times.
Deaths and hospitalisations increased 87 per cent and 60 per cent, respectively, during that same period, the data showed.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU