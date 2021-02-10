US President Biden says he won't watch Trump's impeachment proceedings

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: Donald Trump impeached, again; here's what happens next
Six Republican Senators also say Trump's impeachment trial constitutional
Senate agrees to hear Trump impeachment case, rejecting GOP arguments
Joe Biden calls for Democrats to keep Trump impeachment trial short
House sending Donald Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
-
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) told reporters in the Oval Office that he has no plans to watch former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate, adding that he has a job to do in providing assistance to people who are affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis.
"I am not," Biden said when asked if he will watch the trial at the start of a meeting with business leaders, reported The Hill.
"I tell people that I have a job...We have already lost over 450,000 people and we could lose a whole lot more if we don't act and act decisively. A lot of people, as I have said before, children are going to bed hungry. A lot of families are food insecure. They are in trouble. That's my job," the US President further said.
Biden added that the Senate has their job and will conduct themselves well.
Earlier today, Biden met with business CEOs about his COVID-19 relief proposal on Tuesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Trump's second impeachment trial has officially begun in the Senate, deliberating on his role in inciting the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6. He is the only president in US history to be impeached twice.
The House of Representatives last month delivered the article of impeachment against Trump, accusing him of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol building on January 6 to stop Congress from verifying President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election.
Last month, Biden had told CNN that he believed the Senate impeachment trial "has to happen.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU