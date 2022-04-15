JUST IN
US President Biden will not visit Ukraine: White House Press Secretary

A number of foreign leaders and senior officials have recently visited Ukraine to express support for the country amid the Russian military operation.

ANI 

Photo: Bloomberg
US President Joe Biden. Photo: Bloomberg

US President Joe Biden will not visit Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

On Wednesday, US media reported that the Biden administration was considering sending a high-level official to Kyiv to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The options included the US President, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, or Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, according to reports.

"No, we are not sending the president to Ukraine," Psaki said, as quoted by Politico White House Correspondent Eugene Daniels.

First Published: Fri, April 15 2022. 08:53 IST

