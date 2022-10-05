US President Joe Biden plans to hold Diwali celebrations at White House

US President has plans to celebrate at the this year, his spokesperson said.

Details and nature of preparations have not been revealed yet.

Yes, he has plans to celebrate just like he did last year, Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference here.

We don't have a date to share with you at this time but it is an event that he thinks is very important as he sees a partnership with India as well as Indian Americans here in this country, Jean-Pierre said in response to a question.

Meanwhile, Maryland Governor Lawrence Hogan has declared October as Hindu Heritage Month.

Beginning with the Bush Administration, is being celebrated at the every year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)